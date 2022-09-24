Watch CBS News

Safe Kids Stanislaus

Safe Kids Stanislaus, proudly led by Doctors Medical Center and the Stanislaus County Police Activities League (PAL), is hosting free car seat checks this Saturday, September 24th from 9 a.m. to noon at the Turlock Police Department.
