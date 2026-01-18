Sade Steers to Sunday Drives Come one, come all to the California Automobile Museum every third Sunday of the month and enjoy a FREE ride (with paid museum admission) in one of their many beautiful vintage cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no better way to enjoy history than to experience it firsthand down the streets of downtown Sacramento. Will it be a 1943 Army Jeep, or maybe a 1951 Ford Crestliner? With so many cars to choose from, the possibilities are (almost) endless! So, what are you waiting for? The engine is already warmed up for you; no reservations necessary.