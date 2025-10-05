Sade finds her new home on day two of the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival 2025! The Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival is a two-day celebration with carnival rides, games, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, live performances, and much more. On Saturday, giant pumpkin growers from all over California and beyond will be vying for the top prize – and perhaps a world record – as each of their enormous gourds hits the scale. On Sunday, the excitement continues with the Pumpkin Regatta, where giant pumpkins are hollowed out and transformed into boats to race across the pond. Whether you’re in it for the thrills, the flavors, or the photo ops, Elk Grove Park is the place to be on the first weekend in October!