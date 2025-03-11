Sade Explores the Magic of Alice in Wonderland Jr. – Fun for the Whole Family! Alice in Wonderland Jr. is fun for the whole family! Follow Alice on her journey through Wonderland! Full of zany characters and great musical numbers you do not want to miss this show. Performed entirely by kids ranging from 8-16. These kids have been working for a months to bring this show to life. With music from the beloved Disney classic but with a modern twist! ____________________________________________________________________________________________