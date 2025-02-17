Sade Explores the First Black Woman-Owned Wine Lounge in the Area! TAP Wine Lounge, the first Black woman-owned wine lounge in Sacramento, CA, features the largest selection of Black boutique wine brands in the area. At TAP Wine Lounge, they bring together Black wine, art, and culture for an unforgettable experience. Guests can immerse themselves in carefully curated wine selections, discover local artistry, and connect with a community that celebrates culture and creativity. Whether savoring a glass of wine or enjoying the rotating art exhibitions, TAP Wine Lounge offers a unique space where wine and culture meet.