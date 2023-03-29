Watch CBS News

Sacramento Spice

Sakura Gray is with a chef from Sacramento Spice and she's learning how to slice an onion? Witness Sakura slicing an onion for the first time! You'll also learn how you can take courses on how to cook awesome, tasty dishes!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.