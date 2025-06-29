Sacramento Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream Sacramento Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, from July 5 through July 27. A Midsummer Night's Dream opens Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00 pm. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd.