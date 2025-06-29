Watch CBS News

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sacramento Shakespeare Festival presents A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare, from July 5 through July 27. A Midsummer Night's Dream opens Saturday, July 5 at 7:30 pm, and also performs on July 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 2:00 pm. All performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Sacramento City College at 3835 Freeport Blvd.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.