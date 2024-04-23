Watch CBS News

Sacramento Reptile Show this weekend!

The largest reptile expo in Northern California returns to CalExpo this weekend, with over 3,000 reptiles on display! Sakura Gray is on the Pottery Barn Patio with some of the reptiles you can meet at the Sacramento Reptile Show!
