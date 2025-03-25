Sacramento-area chefs team up with American Cancer Society for unique farm-to-fork event Cultivate Sacramento brings together community leaders and culinary experts to take a closer look at how nutrition plays a role in cancer prevention and treatment. Partnering with the American Cancer Association, Cultivate Sacramento aims to bring together Sacramento’s incredible food culture and the ACS’s goal to end cancer. Their inaugural Cultivate event is Saturday, April 26, 2025 at the Black Walnut Estate. It will feature food from several local chefs showcasing cancer-fighting ingredients.