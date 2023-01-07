TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Sac Dance Lab
Sactown LIVE is the city's newest urban variety show featuring local artists! There will be dance, music and poetry performances, as well as vendors and a photo booth. The show runs both January 13 and 14th. Sakura gets down with Sac Dance Lab!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On