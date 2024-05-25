Watch CBS News

Roseville Spring Craft Fair, 9am

Roseville Parks and Rec hosts their first ever Spring Craft Fair. May 25 from 9AM-3PM at Mahany Fitness Center for a day filled with artisinal vendors, live music with The Albertson Duo and drinks from Dino Coffee.
