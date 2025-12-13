Roseville kids are picking up essentials for the Shop with a Cop Program! The Roseville Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program supports children ages 5 to 18 throughout the community and raised over $34,000 this year. A total of 113 kids countywide will take part in today’s event, with 28 children from Roseville paired with local officers for a special holiday shopping trip at Macy’s that focuses on clothing and essential needs. The program was created in 2011 by Roseville Police Department employees who wanted to make a meaningful difference for local youth. Children are selected based on financial need, commitment to staying in school, overcoming adversity, and making positive choices to avoid gangs or criminal activity—ensuring this experience reaches those who truly need it most.