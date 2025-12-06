Roseville firefighters hold their annual pancake breakfast to raise money! Every first Saturday in December, the Roseville Firefighters host their Annual Pancake Breakfast and 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Roseville Firefighter Honor Guard. This is a family-favorite event where your breakfast is cooked and served by the dedicated Roseville Firefighters who work tirelessly to keep our community safe. Breakfast is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Every dollar supports the Roseville Firefighters Honor Guard, who selflessly volunteer their time throughout the year to honor our fallen heroes at ceremonies, events, and funerals.