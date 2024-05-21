Watch CBS News

Rocklin Brewfest, 9am

We're previewing Rocklin Brewfest, happening next weekend. It'll be at Johnson Springview Park on Saturday June 1. This is the South Placer Rotary's 16th Annual Rocklin Brewfest. All proceeds go right back into the community through Rotary.
