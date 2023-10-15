Watch CBS News

Riverbank Cheese & Wine Festival, Part 1

Taste wines while strolling the festival or discover a traditional VIP Tasting Experience, which boasts a variety of wine, cheese and craft brews for one low price! Big Al went to Riverbank to check it out.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.