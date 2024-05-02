Watch CBS News

Ride for Reason with Jeff Keith

It's all rock and roll to Tesla frontman Jeff Keith! The Granite Bay resident and rock star is hopping on his Harley this Saturday for the Ride for Reason Reunion, benefitting the Higher Purpose Foundation, which supports foster youth and veterans.
