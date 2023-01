Read On! In September 2020, 916 Ink launched Read On!, a reading tutoring program that delivers literacy instruction for striving readers to reach grade-level reading goals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the launch, the Read On! program has expanded from two to four elementary schools, served over 120 students, and engaged over 200 volunteers! Ashley Williams is at Bret Harte Elementary, finding out more about the program!