Rachel Kubby Adler - 'Life in Asymmetry: A Hopeful Journey Over The Peaks and Valleys of Genetic Bre Raychel Kubby Adler works for FORCE. FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered) is a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by hereditary cancer through education, support, advocacy, and research. FORCE helps ensure no one has to face hereditary cancer alone. She has experienced this and shares it through her book. Life in Asymmetry: A Hopeful Journey over the Peaks and Valleys of Genetic Breast Cancer is a personal narrative about living with inherited breast cancer risk—covering the emotional, medical, and family realities of navigating genetic testing, risk‑reducing decisions, cancer, and survivorship, with an emphasis on hope and resilience.