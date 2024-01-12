Watch CBS News

Question of the Day / Friday Dance Party - 1/12

We close out our work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What movie do you cuddle up to watch? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for watching today, make sure to tune in tomorrow at 7 for Good Day Weekend!
