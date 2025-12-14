Queso is in for a limited time at Farmer Boys! Gravy is out and queso is in, Farmer Boys’ brand-new, limited-time menu is dedicated entirely to melty, crave-worthy cheese. Its limited-time holiday menu boasts bold flavors and cozy comfort, from new Queso Poblano breakfast creations, Farmstand Fresh & Affordable deals starting at just $9.99, and festive peppermint drinks. With holiday food segments flooding the airwaves, this gives you something different, fun, and irresistibly indulgent - a queso celebration that stands out from the usual Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes.