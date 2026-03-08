Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin has Spring Break camps! Preparing for Spring Break fun at Quarry Park Adventures. Find your inner kid (with kids or not) and get a screen-free day outside at the adventure park! We’re open year-round with fresh air and outdoor challenges for everyone. While we are open all year Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, we are gearing up for our Spring Break extended hours: March 27-April 19 (open seven days a week) with plenty of options for Spring Breakers of all ages! In a world full of so much noise, it’s time to take a breath, find JOY and get outside with physical activities surrounded by a community of like-minded adventurers. Whether alone or with a group, QPA is the perfect day for play! We also have our Spring Break camp for ages 5-15 for extra adventure options.