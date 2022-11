"Puffs" at Falcon's Eye Theatre at The Harris Center - Folsom The Falcon's Eye opens its sixteenth season with "Puffs," a hilarious send up of the story of the "boy wizard" told from the point of view of the enthusiastic and very silly Puffs. At first feeling like the "losers" of the school, through the power of friendship and loyalty, the Puffs find how very important they are! Ashley Williams is meeting the cast and directors of the show!