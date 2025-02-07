Watch CBS News

Previewing the 117th Chicago Auto Show!

Get the inside scoop on all the new models of cars, trucks, and more being showcased at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show. We're chatting with automotive expert Mike Caudill to find out what consumers can expect from the auto industry this year.
