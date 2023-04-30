TV Schedule
Placer Land Trust Open House
The Placer Land Trust is opening the Weygandt Doty Ravine Preserve in Lincoln for a public open house, to enjoy and learn about the benefits of protected land. Kevin got a chance to soak in the scenery!
