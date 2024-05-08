Watch CBS News

Pittman High School Marching Band

For the second year, students from the Pittman High School marching band will perform for residents, employees, and student’s families at Covenant Living of Turlock as they celebrate the kickoff of their annual benevolent care fundraising campaign!
