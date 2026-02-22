Pies @ ACE Hardware, 9am The pies are made by The Pie Company in Ripon, CA (Central Valley). The started baking pies in 2008 and they were originally sold at an Ace Hardware in Ripon, CA. It grew from there to other Ace stores in California and parts of Nevada as popularity and word spread about how delicious the pies were. They are now in Ace Hardware stores up and down California and they usually sell out right before major holidays like Easter, Mother’s Day, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas etc.