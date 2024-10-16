Watch CBS News

Petal it Forward!

Molly Riehl is hitting the streets of Downtown Sacramento this morning with Relles Florist, handing out bouquets of flowers to commuters! It's all for the "Petal it Forward" program, each person gets TWO bouquets, one to keep and one to give away!
