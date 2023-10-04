Watch CBS News

"On Fire" star Ashlei Foushee joins us!

Actress, writer, and producer Ashlei Foushee stars in the gritty drama "On Fire," based on the real-life story of the tragic wildfires in Paradise. She joins Cody to talk about the movie, that's in theaters now.
