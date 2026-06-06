Oakmont Jr. Vikings Car Show, 9am Head out to Oakmont High School for a family-friendly car show featuring live music and DJs, delicious food trucks, local vendors, and exciting raffle prizes. More than just a showcase of incredible vehicles, this event is all about bringing the community together while raising funds for the Oakmont Jr. Vikings football program. Proceeds will help provide much-needed equipment, uniforms, and other essentials for the young athletes, with 100% of funds raised going directly to the team's needs.