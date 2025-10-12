Oak Park is getting a fresh touch of paint today thanks to a new community mural! The Community Mural Day is the culmination and celebration of Leadership Sacramento's 2025 Class Project led by selected beneficiary Alchemist CDC. The project focused on the Oak Park Sol Community Garden (OPSCG) which has served the Oak Park neighborhood for 15 years. This .27-acre parcel hosts 15 garden plots, an outdoor kitchen and community gathering space, a tool shed, a community composting area, and a perennial pollinator bed. Originally conceived and created as a way to reclaim a vacant lot in a historically underserved neighborhood and turn it into a vibrant space for gardening, food production, and community events, the space is now ready for a renewed focus. The class revitalized the garden space over the course of the year and created new opportunities for programming to flourish.