Norcal Winter Classic Volleyball Tournament This morning, Kevin is getting into the game with youth volleyball! The NorCal Winter Classic is a premier girls’ volleyball tournament held at The Grounds in Roseville, bringing together elite teams ages 12 through 18 from across the region. Sanctioned by the West Coast Volleyball Association, the tournament attracts college scouts and serves as a major kickoff to the club season—especially important for younger athletes like the Class of 2029 looking to gain early exposure. This morning, Kevin is on the court as teams gear up for day one of competition!