Watch CBS News

NITN: Acai Fresh, 7am

Acai Fresh is bringing Davis a healthier, convenient option with 100% organic açaí soft serve bowls, perfect for students and professionals on the go. We want the community to know that healthy can also be fast and delicious!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.