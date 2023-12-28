Watch CBS News

News of the Weird - 12/28

What if your company PAID you to exercise more? A man with a paintbrush on each finger? And, HOW AM I GOING TO EAT THAT TINY SUSHI? Jordan Segundo is here with ALL of the answers in today's News of the Weird!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.