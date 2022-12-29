Watch CBS News

New Year's Eve at Sac City Brews!

Need some last-minute NYE plans? Sac City Brews has you covered -- no tickets required! The Tahoe Park taphouse is bringing out their best to ring in the new year, and Molly Riehl is stopping by for a taste of the menu!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.