New Warren Miller film "Daymaker" Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film “Daymaker” is coming to the Crest Theater Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m! Featuring Tahoe-area athletes Jonny Moseley, Michelle Parker, Connery Lundin and Daron Rahlves — come along as we rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding, hit winter’s biggest party, surprise a Warren Miller superfan and more! Daron joins Dina Kupfer to talk about the movie!