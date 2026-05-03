'Name your price!' at the Name Your Price Yard Sale in Orangevale! We're stopping by the "Name Your Price" Community Yard Sale hosted by Bright & Sparkly Cleaning. The proceeds to this sale supports two nonprofit organizations they partner with, Cleaning for a Reason & Jake's Journey Home. Through Cleaning for a Reason, they provide free home cleanings for cancer patients, helping ease the burden during treatment and recovery. Through Jake’s Journey Home, they support veterans, unhoused individuals, and underserved neighbors, helping connect them with resources, housing support, and services that help people get back on their feet and move off the streets into more stable living situations.