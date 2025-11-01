MUDGIRL RUN! Today, Mahon Ranch in Elk Grove will host the MUDGIRL Run for the first time, a mud and obstacle course event designed exclusively for women. MUDGIRL is dedicated to creating a high energy experience focused on women’s empowerment and creating lifetime memories. The 5K course features more than 17 fun and accessible obstacles, including the Cargo Pyramid, Big Slide, and Kaboom. Participants move at their own pace, making the run welcoming to women of all ages and fitness levels. MUDGIRL is more than just a mud run. It's an empowering experience where women come together, shove themselves outside of their comfort zones, and then work together as a team to complete the course! We Unite! We Inspire! We Empower! Participation in MUDGIRL also supports meaningful causes. A proud partner of the Pink Army Foundation, the event helps raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and initiatives.