Watch CBS News

Movie or Made Up - "Christmas in July"

It's "Christmas in July" on the Hallmark Channel, so John has a new edition of "Movie or Made Up!" John reads the summaries of Hallmark holiday movies, and Tina and Court guess whether it's real or if John made it up!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.