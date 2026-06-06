Moon Valley Nursery has everything from nursery plants to unique yard decor! 10am Moon Valley is a brand-new nursery in Roseville that offers everything from beautiful plants and mature trees to unique yard décor—including giant dinosaur displays! Moon Valley Nurseries is a leading landscaping and nursery company specializing in mature trees, shrubs, palms, and a wide variety of plants. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1995, the company has expanded to more than 50 locations across multiple states. Moon Valley is known for its extensive selection of larger, more established trees and its popular “You Buy It, We Plant It” service, which includes professional delivery and installation.