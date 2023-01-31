Watch CBS News

Mom Walk Collective

It's a mommy-walking group for all! Coming together to work through PPD, PPA, and the isolation that many have experienced during the pandemic - especially moms - through coffee, walking, and connection! Dina Kupfer is finding out more!
