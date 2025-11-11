Molly is with Chef Julian Learning His Quiche Lorraine | Like a Chef
Pate Brisee Crust
Flour-- 675.7 g (5 1/3 cups)
Salt, Granulated-- 10.8 g (2 teaspoons)
Butter-- 337.8 g (1 2/3 cups)
Water -- 175.7 (3/4 cups)
Quiche Filling
Milk, Whole-- 331.653 g (1 1/3 cups)
Cream, Heavy-- 663.306 g (2 1/3 cups)
Salt, Granulated-- 5.306 g (1 1/4 teaspoon)
Eggs-- 994.959 g (4 cups)
Black Pepper-- 2.653 g (1/2 teaspoon)
Nutmeg Ground-- 2.123 g (1/3 teaspoon)
Bacon-- 39.798 g (1/3 cup)
Cheese Swiss Sandwich Cut Grade C --26.532 g (1/4 cup
1-2 onions sautéed