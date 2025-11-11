Molly is with Chef Julian Learning His Quiche Lorraine | Like a Chef Pate Brisee Crust ___________________________________________________ Flour-- 675.7 g (5 1/3 cups) Salt, Granulated-- 10.8 g (2 teaspoons) Butter-- 337.8 g (1 2/3 cups) Water -- 175.7 (3/4 cups) ___________________________________________________ Quiche Filling Milk, Whole-- 331.653 g (1 1/3 cups) Cream, Heavy-- 663.306 g (2 1/3 cups) Salt, Granulated-- 5.306 g (1 1/4 teaspoon) Eggs-- 994.959 g (4 cups) Black Pepper-- 2.653 g (1/2 teaspoon) Nutmeg Ground-- 2.123 g (1/3 teaspoon) Bacon-- 39.798 g (1/3 cup) Cheese Swiss Sandwich Cut Grade C --26.532 g (1/4 cup 1-2 onions sautéed