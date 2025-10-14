Molly is Learning How to Cook Like a Pro with Chef Oliver Ridgeway | Like a Chef WEBSITE: camdenspitandlarder.com Ollys Cottage Pie ________________________ Serves: 4-6 people Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 45 minutes Ingredients--For the filling: 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, diced 2 carrots, diced 2 celery stalks, diced 3 cloves garlic, minced 1.5 lbs (700g) ground beef 2 tablespoons flour 2 tablespoons tomato paste 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 cup beef stock 1 cup frozen peas 2 teaspoons fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried) Salt and pepper to taste For the topping: 2.5 lbs (1.1kg) potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks 4 tablespoons butter ½ cup milk or cream Salt and pepper to taste 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (optional) Instructions Make the mashed potatoes: Boil the potatoes in salted water for 15-20 minutes until tender. Drain, then mash with butter, milk, salt, and pepper until smooth. Set aside. Cook the filling: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, and celery. Cook for 5-7 minutes until softened. Brown the beef: Add the ground beef and cook until browned, breaking it up with a spoon. Drain excess fat if needed. Build flavor: Stir in garlic, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and thyme. Cook for 1 minute. Add flour and incorporate. Simmer: Add beef stock and mix into the vegetable and flour mixture. Bring to a simmer. Cook for 10-15 minutes until the sauce thickens. Stir in peas and season with salt and pepper. Assemble: Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Transfer the meat mixture to a baking dish. Spread mashed potatoes evenly over the top. Use a fork to create texture on the surface. Sprinkle with cheese if using. Bake: Bake for 20-25 minutes until the top is golden and the filling is bubbling around the edges. Rest and serve: Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Tip: For extra crispy topping, place under the broiler for 2-3 minutes at the end!