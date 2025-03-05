Watch CBS News

Molly is Kickin' it With Sac Republic FC!

The 12th season of Republic FC soccer kicks off on Saturday, March 8. Molly stops by the practice field to chat with players about the club's quest to return to the playoff for the 11th time in club history
