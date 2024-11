Molly Finds Out How You Can Help Make Christmas Extra Special! Santa Claus is coming to town -- and Higher Purpose - The Event Foundation is here to help! The local non-profit is getting ready for its annual Operation Elf Toy Run, which provides more than 500 local children in need with a jacket, pajamas, blanket, stuffed animals and 4 toys of their choice! We stop by the Opera House Saloon in Roseville to hear how you can help.