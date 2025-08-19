Molly Cooks Like a Pro with Chef Aimal Formoli of Chow and The Cannery | Like a Chef
Beef short ribs By Chef Aimal Formoli
INGREDIENTS:
5-6 Beef short ribs, 10-14 oz each
1.5 tsp each salt & pepper
2 tbsp olive oil
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 large onion, chopped (brown, onion or white)
2 celery ribs, choped
2 carrots, chopped
2 tbsp tomato paste
2 cups (500ml) dry red wine
2 cups beef stock/broth
2 sprigs thyme
2 bay leaves
COOKING:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Sprinkle beef all over with salt and pepper
Heat oil in a large ovenproof pot over high heat
Add half the ribs and brown aggressively all over (about 5-7 minutes total)
Remove and repeat with remaining ribs, then remove
Turn heat down to medium
Add oinon and garlic into the same pot and cook for 2 minutes
Add carrot & celery, cook for 5 minutes until carrots are softened and sweet
Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute
Add wine broth, thyme and bay leaves - Stir until tomato paste is dissolved
Return beef into liquid, arranging them so they are submerged
Cover with lid and transfer to oven for three hours, or until the meat can easily be pried apart with forks
Remove beef carefully, keeping the meat on the bone - Cover to keep warm
Strain all liquid in the pot, pressing juices out of the onion, carrot, etc
(Optional - can skip if you don't mind chunky sauce)
Return sauce into pot, bring to simmer and stir
Adjust as necessary - Simmer to reduce/thicken, add water to thin
Season with salt & pepper if needed
Place beef on serving plate and spoon over sauce.
Serve!