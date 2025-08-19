Molly Cooks Like a Pro with Chef Aimal Formoli of Chow and The Cannery | Like a Chef Beef short ribs By Chef Aimal Formoli INGREDIENTS: 5-6 Beef short ribs, 10-14 oz each 1.5 tsp each salt & pepper 2 tbsp olive oil 3 garlic cloves, crushed 1 large onion, chopped (brown, onion or white) 2 celery ribs, choped 2 carrots, chopped 2 tbsp tomato paste 2 cups (500ml) dry red wine 2 cups beef stock/broth 2 sprigs thyme 2 bay leaves COOKING: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Sprinkle beef all over with salt and pepper Heat oil in a large ovenproof pot over high heat Add half the ribs and brown aggressively all over (about 5-7 minutes total) Remove and repeat with remaining ribs, then remove Turn heat down to medium Add oinon and garlic into the same pot and cook for 2 minutes Add carrot & celery, cook for 5 minutes until carrots are softened and sweet Add tomato paste and cook for 1 minute Add wine broth, thyme and bay leaves - Stir until tomato paste is dissolved Return beef into liquid, arranging them so they are submerged Cover with lid and transfer to oven for three hours, or until the meat can easily be pried apart with forks Remove beef carefully, keeping the meat on the bone - Cover to keep warm Strain all liquid in the pot, pressing juices out of the onion, carrot, etc (Optional - can skip if you don't mind chunky sauce) Return sauce into pot, bring to simmer and stir Adjust as necessary - Simmer to reduce/thicken, add water to thin Season with salt & pepper if needed Place beef on serving plate and spoon over sauce. Serve!