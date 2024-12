Molly Checks Out a Cozy New Coffee Shop Yuba City has a new gem to wake up to: The Village, a charming coffee shop owned by Denise and David Landis. The couple, who also own and operate Edible Memories Bakery in Historic Marysville, are bringing their eclectic ambiance and delicious pastries to their hometown. With their expertise and passion for quality, they hope to create a welcoming space for locals to enjoy great coffee and treats.