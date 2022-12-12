Watch CBS News

Modesto community Christmas tree

Soroptimist International of Modesto and the Modesto Sunrise Rotary club are sponsoring the Modesto community Christmas tree for the 38th time this year! JoAnn Found from the Soroptomists joins us to let us know how YOU can help!
