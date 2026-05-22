Mira Loma High School hosts 9th annual “Pleasantville” This student-driven event transforms Mira Loma’s campus into a simulation of the 1950s era featuring live music, dance performances, historical figure meet and greets, and many more interactive learning opportunities. Through “Pleasantville,” students are fully in character throughout the experience, creating a fast-moving, highly interactive environment that blends history, performance, and culture. This year’s event will also feature interactive educational performances from several student organizations, including the Afghan Culture Club, Latinos Unidos, Black Student Union, Chinese Club, and PRIDE.