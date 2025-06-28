Watch CBS News

Mini Chapkidz - Mom's Dance Battle! 10am

From July 26th through August 2nd, the Mini Chapkidz of Chapkis Dance will be representing the USA at the World Finals in Arizona to battle it out with some of the best hip hop dance crews from all over the world!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.