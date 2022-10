Mikuni Breast Cancer t-shirt fundraiser In case you didn't know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mikuni is partnering with the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation, selling Mikuni Breast Cancer t-shirts all month long! All of the proceeds are being donated to Albie Aware! Molly Riehl is at Mikuni's midtown location, letting us know how you can pick up a shirt!